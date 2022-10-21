A popular expression in our area is “Lancaster County values.” So, how does Congressman Lloyd Smucker live up to these values?

Will he engage with you? Does he hold in-person town hall meetings to hear and discuss issues of importance to you? No. He will only hold telephone town halls where tough questions can be filtered and stifled before being asked.

He will meet at employer sites where he is seemingly safe from being asked any tough questions or defending his positions.

Does he appear on popular local media outlets to be interviewed and express his views and opinions? Very rarely. He mostly shuns local media outlets that might try to hold him accountable for his statements and votes.

Did he respect the vote of his constituents in the last presidential election? No. He tried to throw out the votes of his constituents.

In my view, Smucker doesn’t care about you or what you think. He is in a completely “safe” congressional district. The GOP knows it, so it uses him to spout its rhetoric. Smucker’s views and positions on issues are straight from GOP talking points. He has become a reliable mouthpiece for the GOP.

In November’s midterm elections, you have a choice. You can continue to be disrespected by Smucker, or you can stand up for yourself and fire him. You can hire Democratic candidate Bob Hollister to replace him. Hollister is approachable, engaging, pragmatic and even a former Republican who will respect you and your Lancaster County values.

Steve Bright

Manheim Township