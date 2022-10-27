What a telling contrast between the far-right group that met at Spooky Nook Sports on Oct. 21-22 and last week’s open and civil debate between Congressman Lloyd Smucker and Democratic candidate Bob Hollister.

One of the headliners for the far-right event was Michael Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general who is now spearheading the Christian nationalist movement in our country. I am sure that no other viewpoints were allowed to intrude upon their increasingly violent imagery and rhetoric. Their events are filled with echoes — cheering each other on in their narrow-minded, extremist views.

For those who want to read a Christian counterpoint to their opinions, I recommend the website for Christians Against Christian Nationalism (christiansagainstchristiannationalism.org), especially the section about idolatry.

What a refreshing experience, then, to read in the Oct. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline about the Hollister-Smucker debate (“Airing differences”). First of all, I want to thank the congressman for choosing a different way to communicate than in previous elections and for engaging publicly with his opponent. I also want to acknowledge that Hollister is a worthy candidate who would make a good member of Congress.

In this fraught partisan environment, Smucker and Hollister had a respectful exchange of views on the issues, with no low blows. Maybe we can make it through this tumultuous time in our nation, after all, and hold on to the civic virtues of respectful dialogue and free and fair debate.

We are still America, where the Greatest Generation — which fought for liberty against fascism — was raised.

Claudia Kirk

Bart Township