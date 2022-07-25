We need political leaders who place loyalty to country over party.

For that reason, I believe that Bob Hollister should be the next representative for Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District. Party foot soldiers like Lloyd Smucker are not the answer to the deep polarization within our country. I urge Republicans to meet and listen to Hollister this fall — consider whether he will more effectively represent the interests of the citizens of the district.

Hollister was a longtime Republican who became disenchanted with the direction of the Republican Party — the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and the failure of Republicans to stand up to an attempt to overturn our constitutional democracy were the last straw for him.

Hollister acknowledges that government must be fiscally responsible. He understands that the federal government has a unique role to address matters like national security, the environment and equality for all citizens.

I was a registered Republican, voting for Republican members of Congress and presidential candidates much of my adult life. However, the Republican Party changed — it became a party of grievances against “bureaucrats,” “elites” and “liberals.” It had no platform in 2020 other than loyalty to Trump.

The Republican National Committee described the events of Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse.” U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are now labeled Republicans in Name Only and threatened, personally and politically, for standing for the truth.

Smucker has been a loyal Republican soldier, allied with those who attempted to overturn our constitutional democracy.

Patriotism demands loyalty to country over party. Hollister understands this. He deserves your vote.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township