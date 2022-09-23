I do not believe in litmus tests when voting for a legislative representative. However, I simply cannot vote for a congressional representative who attempted to reject votes cast for president in the November 2020 election.

Congressman Lloyd Smucker, along with 146 other Republicans, did just that after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Smucker offered reasons for his actions, but neither he nor anyone else offered any evidence that those reasons would have changed the outcome of the election.

To me, it was simply politics over principle. And it was a step toward putting our democracy at risk.

Smucker’s challenger in the 11th Congressional District is Bob Hollister, who was superintendent of the Eastern Lancaster County School District for 13 years. Hollister changed his party registration from Republican to Democratic, but I believe it is fair to say that before he left the Republican Party, the party left him.

I believe Hollister has demonstrated that he can work effectively with persons of all persuasions. He was always interested in the well-being not only of his students, but of the community in which they lived.

On policy matters, I believe Hollister would have the views of a moderate, and I am certain he would put principle above politics. Perhaps such a person is doomed to a short political career, but he is the person I would like to represent me in Washington, D.C.

Paul R. Kelley

New Holland