You won’t read about this in the left-leaning pages of LNP, so I thought I would provide this information from Bloomberg News as a service to readers. The next time someone tells you things are awful, and so we have to transition to socialism, ask them to explain this:
Holiday shopping set records over the weekend before Christmas, with “Super Saturday” sales reaching $34.4 billion, the biggest single day in U.S. retail history, according to Customer Growth Partners.
“Paced by the ‘Big Four’ mega-retailers — Walmart, Amazon, Costco and Target — Super Saturday was boosted by the best traffic our team has seen in years,” Craig Johnson, president of the retail research firm, told Bloomberg.
Job growth and fatter wallets, along with stronger household finances, have put consumers in a buying mood this season, Johnson said.
Claudia Ritter
Lancaster