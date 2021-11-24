Are supply chain issues making it hard to find the holiday gifts you want to buy? Is inflation causing you sticker shock if you find those gifts? Are you tired of the misinformation circulating unchecked on social media? Have you lost patience with the local TV news, which is mostly fluff and hospital commercials?

Here is an idea: Support fact-checked investigative journalism and coverage of local sports, features, news and more by giving a subscription of LNP to a friend, neighbor or relative who does not currently subscribe. Go old school and give a print-edition subscription that includes the digital version.

When you read the actual newspaper you will see, and read, much more than you do by reading online, guaranteed. (See the Customer Care section on the LancasterOnline website or call the office at 717-291-8611 for subscription information.)

In case you are wondering, I have no connection to LNP other than being a paying subscriber. I do not like everything I see in the newspaper, but I truly believe Lancaster is a much better place because we have an actual, serious daily newspaper. Do your part so we do not lose this valuable resource.

Thomas Simpson

Lancaster

To subscribe to LNP | LancasterOnline, visit https://lancasteronline.com/site/subscribe/