In her Sept. 27 op-ed (“A plea for Lancaster County residents to heal divides”), Jess King pleaded with Lancastrians to find what we have in common for the good of the community.

Currently we are a community and a nation divided. Whoever wins the presidency on or around Nov. 3, those who voted for the losing candidate might be upset. Some might be upset enough to become destructive.

I am a member of Braver Angels, a national organization of volunteers. We have been attempting to bridge the divide between Reds (Republicans) and Blues (Democrats) with structured dialogues on a variety of controversial topics.

We have prepared a statement found on braverangels.org/hat. If you agree with the letter, please sign and join us to hold the country together during this crucial election year.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township