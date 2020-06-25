President Donald Trump has not committed his outrageous, anti-American acts alone. Had it not been for his many enablers, his behavior would have been moderated, if not stopped.

The most powerful enablers are the politicians — local, state and federal — who have supported him or, perhaps worse, have remained silent when he should have been challenged.

Most egregiously, the U.S. Senate Republicans following Mitch McConnell’s leadership failed to hold a real impeachment trial, an obligation mandated by their oath to uphold the Constitution. They refused to allow witnesses, and then voted in lockstep to acquit him. The lone dissenter was Sen. Mitt Romney, who put his moral standards and commitment above his need for favor within his party. (I cannot imagine a room of 30 people, or even a family of four, in which everyone agrees on everything 100% of the time. At least the Democratic Party allows dissenters.)

The GOP has gone to POT (Party of Trump). The decadeslong values upheld by Republicans are no longer in evidence. The remaining strength in our democracy lies in the elections when we can hold the president and his enablers — the spineless politicians fearing the loss of their own power and influence — accountable.

Trump is the most dangerous world leader since 1945. To have any chance to make America great again, we need to remove Trump and all his enablers Nov. 3.

Nancy Blechschmidt

West Hempfield Township