I’ve never expected much from Congressman Lloyd Smucker and I’ve received even less. When I’ve contacted his office to learn his opinion on important political issues, his polite and protective staff dismisses me and states that Smucker will be made aware of my call. In my view, he has never responded candidly, lucidly or honestly.

I’m writing this letter to encourage other constituents to pressure Smucker to explicitly clarify what he believes, why he believes it and how he will vote on the issues that impact us so profoundly. He owes all of us unambiguous and honest answers to questions such as:

— What have you done to mitigate human-made climate change?

— Why don’t you speak out against the Trump administration’s cronyism and ineptitude?

— What have you done to combat the reckless spread of misinformation about COVID-19?

— What have you done to quash racism and bigotry in your congressional district and party?

— Are there any Republican Party initiatives that you consider unethical, immoral or illegal?

We should expect Smucker to challenge and strongly repudiate the lies and deplorable actions emanating from the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House. But, in my view, Smucker does not have the mettle to show his constituents that he’s more than a shill who is controlled by other rich, powerful political operatives within the House, Senate and Republican Party.

Richard D. Trexler

Marietta