Is the “hold harmless” provision in Pennsylvania state education funding a modern-day version of disenfranchising people of color?

After the 15th Amendment gave Black men voting rights, various state laws were enacted to effectively bar them from voting. For example, some laws disqualified those who could not pass literacy tests. Few Black people could pass because, during slavery, learning to read and write was illegal for them. At the same time, many white people who were also illiterate were granted exemptions from these tests.

The “hold harmless” policy enacted over 30 years ago in Pennsylvania prevents a school district’s state funding from falling, regardless of enrollment changes.

As Republican state Rep. Steve Mentzer of Manheim Township stated in a March 6, 2020, press release, “While the policy was instituted to prevent school districts from being harmed by reduced funding, it has resulted in severe inequity to hundreds of school districts.” Mentzer went on to explain that per-student revenue for districts with declining enrollment is now over three times that of the fastest-growing districts.

Coincidentally, growing districts tend to be less affluent, with proportionately more students of color. In other words, the current funding methods favor white and more well-to-do students and essentially disenfranchise people of color and the less affluent. Can we consider that “hold harmless”? We must and can do better! I encourage our state legislators to enact changes to dismantle this unfair policy, which I believe contributes to systemic racism.

Ken Langeman

Manheim Township