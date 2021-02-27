Reprehensible.

In a word, I believe this describes most U.S. Senate Republicans. By their actions, they have favored a twice-impeached clown who was more concerned about saving himself than our democracy.

Now that he is gone, senators should be seeking justice regarding the murderous insurrectionists who threatened our very democracy — and all at the whim of a vindictive, spoiled man-child.

We must, with vigor, hold these senators’ feet to the fire. We must remember these events the next time that they are up for election.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township