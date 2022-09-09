The Aug. 25 letter “Refusal to debate is an admission” blasted Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano for refusing to debate his opponent.

The letter writer’s stances are that Mastriano clearly has no time for those who disagree with him and that Mastriano’s opinions and ideas for governing are indefensible.

The writer called Mastriano “spineless” for not wanting to debate and said such a person should not represent the state of Pennsylvania.

So I take it all of those negative qualities are just as applicable to Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, who appears to be too cowardly and spineless to debate Mehmet Oz?

Just wondering.

Jennifer Wolny

Lititz Borough