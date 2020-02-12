As a nonparty observer on what is happening to democracy in America, I am sorry to say that the word “truth” is no longer in the GOP dictionary. Remember, the truth always prevails. So how can they explain to their children and grandchildren the legacy they are leaving them?
I suggest they take a good look in the mirror and then ask themselves this question: “Do I have any morals or principles, and do I live up to my oath of office?”
America has just seen a real tragedy. Remember, the 45th president was not the people’s choice, having lost the popular vote. President Donald Trump also rules by the “F-word” — fear. In my view, he mocks religion and the Bible. And he destroys sacred Native American burial sites for his border wall.
The person most responsible for today’s mess is Mitch McConnell. For years, he has failed the people of America. He has failed to honor the Constitution and democracy. We need to ask the question, “Who is he really working for?”
McConnell and his party, in my view, have caused the death of justice and democracy in America.
Our Founding Fathers and the late Sen. John McCain are watching.
Watch this space for karma.
M.P. Brennan
Lititz