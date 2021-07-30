I can understand how, at one time, there was a lot of public support for former President Donald Trump, with concerns surrounding abortion and religious freedoms.

Trump did create a conservative Supreme Court, and he promoted religious freedoms generally. But Trump’s mentality scared me. We all know by now that his style of interactions with people and organizations is strictly transactional. He gives something, for something in return. So I’m sure Trump appreciated the votes he received.

There was this other guy, not too long ago, whom some of us still remember. He came along and promised the downtrodden jobs and — get this — glory to boot. A bunch of idiots put him in power and, sure enough, Adolf Hitler created an awesome economy for his country.

Then it was time to complete the transaction: carrying out the delusional goals of a madman.

Certain people began to disappear. Production of guns, tanks, bombs and the planes to deliver them ticked upward. And, not long after that, Hitler was off and running in an attempt to conquer the world.

Hitler eventually paid the price for his transactional lifestyle, and so did the rest of the world.

Be careful what you wish for in your little world.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon