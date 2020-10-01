As the Constitution provides, President Donald Trump, like all of his predecessors, is authorized to nominate a Supreme Court justice during the final year of his term.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Senate can or cannot take action on the nomination.

Despite the rantings of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the liberals writing on the LNP Opinion pages, history supports the decision of McConnell to proceed with hearings for Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

There have been 29 prior instances in which a president has nominated a justice for the Supreme Court in the final year of his term, according to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. (CBS News puts the number at 26, depending on how the vacancy is defined.)

In past cases in which the Senate and White House were controlled by opposite political parties, very few of those nominations were approved.

Conversely, in the remaining cases, when both the Senate and White House were in control of the same political party, the vast majority were approved.

Conclusion: McConnell’s decision to proceed with a hearing and vote for Trump’s nominee is supported by history.

Frank C. Fryburg

Manheim Township