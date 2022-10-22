Maybe a little history lesson is in order.

In the 1920s, Germany was in bad economic shape. It had just lost a war, there was unrest in the government and by 1931 there was a worldwide depression.

Germany’s democratic republic was taken over by a far-right group. Nationalism and antisemitism were the words and philosophies being deployed.

Does that sound familiar in America today? You can learn the history yourself by asking your smartphone to give you some history of Germany in the 1920s.

As we anticipate the Nov. 8 election, I believe that we must elect smart people who don’t have a history of following unfounded conspiracies. Let’s elect Bob Hollister, John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro.

Don Mast

New Holland