In 1933, book burnings were held throughout Germany. The books burned reflected those thought to be contrary to the ideology of the Nazi regime. The burnings included ethnic, liberal and scientific books — fiction and nonfiction. They also included books by foreign authors.

Are current book burnings in the U.S. the way this country wishes to be remembered in 100 years?

And there’s this: Banning or burning a book makes it even more intriguing and a necessity to read.

Following school librarians’ suggestions for books that children should read is surely a better way.

Pat Scott

Manor Township