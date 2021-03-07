It’s well-known that President Joe Biden has made many bad decisions in his lifetime. He got caught plagiarizing a paper at Syracuse University Law School in 1965 and admitted to it. He eulogized one of America’s most famed racists, U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond. He opposed busing to integrate schools in the 1970s. And he has defended his 1994 crime bill, which may be more responsible for mass incarceration than any other legislation passed in the last 40 years.

These are just a few of his bad decisions. Can we believe his talk of unity when his first meeting with Republicans on the COVID-19 relief package failed to move him even an inch? And we are to believe his 34 executive orders (so far) are good decisions?

Don Moore

Ephrata