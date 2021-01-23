Many of the most powerful figures in American history are also the most flawed. Although public gestures such as school naming can serve as important reminders of history, they are not doing the work of teaching or even preserving history.

I hope our Lancaster community will rest assured that we have a world-class museum in our city that is dedicated, in part, to teaching President James Buchanan’s complex history. We also have passionate and competent history teachers and enthusiastic community members.

Buchanan’s history will not be “erased” by the change of a school name.

The primary reason given for renaming James Buchanan Elementary, Buchanan’s slave ownership, is valid. Buchanan held two enslaved women in bondage, through an indenture, for a period of time. However, this focus minimizes other major wrongs committed by Buchanan, specifically his implicit and explicit support of the institution of slavery while he was president, which contributed to unimaginable trauma for individuals and for our country.

This affair reinforces the importance of teaching local history. All of Lancaster should be educated about the unvarnished history of President Buchanan, especially during this time in our country when issues of sectional division, racial justice and presidential failure are extremely relevant and even urgent.

I hope, with the help of LancasterHistory and other history educators, all students in the School District of Lancaster will have the opportunity to learn about Pennsylvania’s first president. Let us allow this renaming to inspire our commitment to history education, not undermine it.

Stephanie Townrow

Lancaster