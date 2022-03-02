In 1939, the German dictator said that there were Germans in Czechoslovakia (especially in Sudetenland) who had to be protected and that all German people should be united. Then he invaded and conquered Czechoslovakia. When the world failed to defend Czechoslovakia, he invaded and conquered Poland — and the world was at war.

Now, a Russian dictator has said that there are Russians in Ukraine who have to be protected, and that Ukraine belongs as part of Russia, anyway. The Russian dictator has now invaded Ukraine. If he completes this conquest, I fear that Poland or one of the other Baltic states will be next on his agenda.

Must we make the same mistake that occurred in 1939? Will the United States — no, the world — allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring on a global conflict?

Norman W. Johanson

Manheim Township