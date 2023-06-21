In the June 14 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “It’s Democrats who are dividing us,” the writer attempted to teach us a history lesson. But, in order to control the narrative, the writer chose to omit key information.

The writer states: “For those who do not know, the Democrats were once the party of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and segregation — through most of the the 20th century.”

It’s true that, in the beginning, the Democratic Party was conservative, while the Republican Party was liberal. Many southern Democrats fought for slavery, while many Republicans were abolitionists. What the writer conveniently failed to mention is that the two major parties in America have fundamentally swapped ideologies since their inception.

During the stock market crash of 1929, Republican President Herbert Hoover was reluctant to give direct federal government assistance to the unemployed. In 1932, Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt won the election against the incumbent Republican with the promise of federal aid for the suffering.

Fast forward to 1964, when Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act (addressing discrimination, segregation and voting rights) into law, and large numbers of Black voters left the Republican Party to become Democrats. Meanwhile, many former Democrats were prompted to jump ship and join the Republican Party.

Leaving out important information in order to give false impressions or in order to deliberately spread disinformation (which is, by definition, willfully misleading) is devious, and “control” just might be the “guiding principle” or “goal” in doing so.

In any history lesson, the entire truth must be reckoned with.

Amy Soule

Manheim Township