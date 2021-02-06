Surely, you’ve heard the line “The check is in the mail.” Well, the journal is in the mail — we promise!

The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley’s 2020 journal, “Adamstown: The Beginning,” has been delayed in shipping through the U.S. Postal Service.

As many of us experienced around the holidays, sorting facilities throughout the country continue to be extremely backlogged, causing significant delays in mail and package delivery. Bulk mail, the method of shipping used for books such as this, has been especially slow.

This journal, as with each yearly publication before it, is a benefit provided free to all paid Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley members for 2020. While the society shares the frustration of everyone who is patiently waiting for their copies to arrive, our hands are unfortunately tied.

We ask that our 2020 members continue to be patient and understanding of our dedicated postal employees who are working diligently to process the backlog. We are confident that all journals will be delivered to the appropriate destinations in the near future.

Anyone with additional questions may contact the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley at 717-733-1616.

Joanne L. Bender

Ephrata

Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley Board Secretary and Publicity Chair