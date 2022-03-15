I am currently reading “The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill: Defender of the Realm, 1940-1965.” It amazes me how our elected officials today have failed to learn from history, when dictators tried to rule democracies.

To quote President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941:

“We look forward to a world founded upon four essential human freedoms.

“The first is freedom of speech and expression — everywhere in the world.

“The second is freedom of every person to worship God in his own way — everywhere in the world.

“The third is freedom from want — which, translated into world terms, means economic understandings which will secure to every nation a healthy peacetime life for its inhabitants — everywhere in the world.

“The fourth is freedom from fear — which, translated into world terms, means a worldwide reduction of armaments to such a point and in such a thorough fashion that no nation will be in a position to commit an act of physical aggression against any neighbor — anywhere in the world.”

Roosevelt concluded: “Freedom means the supremacy of human rights everywhere. Our support goes to those who struggle to gain those rights and keep them. Our strength is our unity of purpose. To that high concept there can be no end save victory.”

When is this current U.S. administration going to step up to the plate and help Ukrainian people — and stop being appeasers like Neville Chamberlain?

Keith Falco

East Hempfield Township