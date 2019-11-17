I appreciate Sunday LNP printing Generation Z op-eds from Christian schools. Adding to Eliana Graybill’s evidence (“How we can seek, and find, evidence of an invisible God,” Oct. 27) also answers Sunday LNP’s Nov. 3 article about “scientific” evidence of death and its contention that “there’s no proof” of eternal life (“What happens when we die”).
Look at the science of history for “hard evidence … of an immortal soul.” We believe without question the truth of Aristotle’s existence and Plato’s actions. Proof of the resurrection of Christ is stronger. Historical scientists prove events using the time span between documents and actual events, and the numbers of independent descriptive documents.
The New Testament has more, earlier and more accurate copies than similar works! The time span between Aristotle’s original writings and the oldest copies is about 1,200 years. For Plato, it is 1,300 years and there are only 210 copies.
Meanwhile, we have about 25,000 New Testament copies dated 30 to 150 years from actual events. So the “reality” of those happenings is incredibly scientifically accurate. The people who saw the risen Jesus were alive when they made the first copy of a New Testament document we have now.
Also, peoples’ actions show this truth. People will die for a false idea (communism, etc.) but only a deranged person will die for a pure lie they know is a lie. The 11 closest observers of Jesus’ death and resurrection — and numerous others — died horrible, often tortuous, deaths only because they said, “I saw Jesus die, be buried and his resurrected body.”
So we have exceptional scientific evidence of God’s existence and eternal life.
Peter Cardinal
Manheim Township