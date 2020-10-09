The Democratic Party was started in 1828 and did the following: defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, imposed segregation and opposed the Civil Rights acts of 1959 and 1960. Also, Democrat Nathan Bedford Forrest was a founder of the Ku Klux Klan.

In 1857, the Supreme Court in Dred Scott v. Sandford held, in a 7-2 vote, that slaves were property, not citizens. Seven Democrats voted in favor and two Republicans voted against it.

After President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth, who had Democratic political leanings, new President Andrew Johnson, a Democrat, opposed the abolishment of slavery and the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments.

The first screening of a film at the White House, by Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, was “The Birth of a Nation,” which was originally titled “The Clansman.”

Over the years, Democrats imposed poll taxes and literacy tests on Black voters.

Were it not for the Republicans, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 would not have passed — 80% of the Republicans in Congress voted in favor of it. But about 70% of Democrats voted it against it after a 60-day filibuster.

Let’s not forget some other history. The late Sen. Robert Byrd, a Democrat from West Virginia and a good friend of Joe Biden, was an exalted cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan in 1941 and 1942. I don’t recall any of his statues being pulled down.

I suggest all of you mind-numbed robots read the real history of the United States.

Tom Cusick

East Lampeter Township