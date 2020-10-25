In your recent article — which states that if Donald Trump wins the election, we will have chaos (“Predicted winner: Chaos,” Sept. 27 Sunday LNP) — there was a statement from Miles Taylor, who formerly served as the Department of Homeland Security’s chief of staff. Taylor says that the only way Trump can lose the election and, in his own way, still emerge as a winner is if he finds a way to portray that he actually did win and that the loss was illegitimate. This way, Trump can claim for the rest of his life that he never lost and that he really should still be your president.

How is this much different from what Hillary Clinton did and is still essentially saying four years later?

If Joe Biden wins, he will not be our president; I believe he will be the Democratic Party’s puppet.

Patricia White

Rapho Township