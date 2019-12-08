The Oct. 27 Sunday LNP letter (“Stymied by Trump’s Christian backers”) questioned why Christians rallied behind Donald Trump in 2016 because of his firm commitment to appoint federal judges who would interpret, not rewrite, the Constitution.
For years, Democrats have tried unsuccessfully through legislation to change various conservative parts of the Constitution. Having failed, they have relied on the appointment of liberal judges to do it for them.
That is why many evangelical Christian leaders were able to achieve the highest turnout of their followers in history.
Also, Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, was, in my opinion, a criminal who should have been in jail — a factor I believe influenced many voters.
How do I justify my belief? In early July 2016, FBI Director James Comey held a press conference. He spent 14 minutes describing Clinton’s use of a private server for classified government business, before ultimately stating that he could not indict her because he could not prove intent. But the law does not require proof of intent.
A few days later, Comey appeared before Congress. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Fla., read to him four statements that Clinton made under oath to the Benghazi committee. Comey confirmed that they all were lies by Clinton.
Lying under oath is perjury, which can result in a jail sentence upon conviction.
Frank C. Fryburg
Manheim Township