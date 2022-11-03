It seems to me that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker wants to be in Congress for only one reason: to become wealthy at an easy job where he has to work very little, if at all, because he knows that most Lancaster County residents will reflexively vote Republican without thinking.

In my view, Smucker refuses to meaningfully engage with his constituents because he thinks he doesn’t have to. He’s on the gravy train at the taxpayers’ expense.

Smucker seemingly doesn’t care about his constituents — he’s voted against many pieces of legislation that would benefit us. He even voted against securing emergency infant formula during a severe shortage. Is that “pro-life”? Are you kidding?

Smucker violated his oath of office and attempted sedition, in my opinion, when he voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a free and fair election. Yet he arrogantly never bothered to explain how he could claim victory in 2020 when he was on the same ballot as Biden.

The Smucker Co., which Smucker owned and operated for 25 years, took millions in free government handouts via the Paycheck Protection Program, but Smucker complains that government programs that help hardworking American families are socialism.

Smucker seems to have no integrity or moral character. It reflects poorly on Lancaster County if we send this man back to Congress. I’m exercising good judgment Nov. 8 and voting for Bob Hollister to represent me in the 11th Congressional District.

Steve Jones

Landisville