Recently we visited the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, with the humanitarian organization World Vision. Ten days were spent visiting refugees, hearing their stories and observing the support and aid provided by World Vision.

We would like to clarify the March 11 LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Lending a helping hand”). Featuring our trip and a massive fire at the camp, the article stated that about “2,000 bamboo-and-tarp shelters were destroyed,” as well as “hospitals, mosques and schools.”

In fact, more than 900,000 Rohingya living in the squalid conditions do not have the privilege of having mosques, hospitals or schools. Their lack of refugee status means they cannot leave the camp, go to school or work. There are no security officials or police. Each day, we had to leave the camp at 4 p.m. in order to avoid the violence.

We visited parents who do not allow their 12-year-old daughter to leave the hut and take turns guarding her.

We have visited camps in Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq run by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Those camps had schools, play areas, food, security, water. The Cox’s Bazar camp has none of these. Still, the Bangladeshi government has been gracious in allowing the Rohingya to stay in that country.

We fear the Rohingya people will be forgotten, their situation overlooked. They have no choice, no control, no hope.

They are trapped in unjust and unbearable conditions. We hope the international community and the United Nations will join hands and allow them refugee status.

Pati Going Frey

East Lampeter Township

Marla Legere

Lititz