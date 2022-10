I am writing to LNP | LancasterOnline regarding President Joe Biden’s latest gaffe. Imagine the headline if George W. Bush or Donald Trump were president and they had asked for deceased Congresswoman Jackie Walorski in a speech. President Biden asked if she was in attendance at a conference last week: “Where’s Jackie?”

He had a teleprompter. He had expressed sympathy to her family after she passed away in August.

Walter Campbell

Warwick Township