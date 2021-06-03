I am so impressed with the Schools section in each Tuesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline.

I read one of the letters about how a teacher had impacted a young child’s life. As I paged through a recent section, the sentiments of so many young children and their positive stories made me feel hopeful that our young people will improve all our lives as they work toward their goals.

As the mother of a teacher, I’m often reminded of how a teacher plays such a strong role in a child’s life. Additionally, the art was beautiful, as were the other letters about public servants.

I am happy to subscribe to our local newspaper. These stories more than make up for the other news, which can be disheartening. Thank you for providing a section on public servants and especially for highlighting just some of the many inspiring and caring people who pass through our lives.

Thank you to all public servants.

Jeannine May

Manheim