I have known Paul Daigle for a number of years, and have always considered him to be an ideal statesman. Some people are just born with an inclination to be of service to others.

Daigle is such a person. Nicknamed “Senator” by an elementary teacher, he has demonstrated an ability and interest in politics from a young age. Well-acquainted with the issues, he has given engaging presentations on policy issues. He has volunteered on campaigns and is very familiar with political processes, having an aptitude for detail.

If there is anything he seeks clarification on, he doesn’t hesitate to ask insightful questions. Perhaps even more importantly, his moral character is a matter of utmost importance to him. For this reason, he is not afraid of questioning actions that are untruthful, unkind or unnecessary. However, he does so with gentleness, respect and tact.

Daigle connects quickly and easily with anyone. Currently, he works for Franklin & Marshall College, one of our nation’s oldest educational institutions.

He is an excellent face for the Democratic Party, and I wholeheartedly ask you to vote for him for Congress in the upcoming Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District.

Jennifer Schnabel

Manheim Township