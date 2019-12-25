Holidays aren’t just for giving gifts. To me, it’s a time to thank friends, neighbors and doctors for the excellent care they gave to me this year. I have experienced a lot of doctors in my lifetime, especially the last 39 years.
In this past year, I had two surgeries in three months; this provides a lot of time to think about life. One certain person came to mind — Dr. Brian Brislin at Westphal Orthopedics in Lancaster, who called me before my surgery to ask if I had any questions or concerns.
I really was shocked when he told me who it was. He said, “You will be just fine, and we’ll give you excellent care during your surgery. I understand your worries about getting back to your normal health.”
Here is an orthopedic surgeon, who is so busy, taking the time to call me. In my mind, I could not believe this gesture. Surgeons today just don’t do that.
This man has left such an impression. He surely is a kind, caring man. He really put my mind at ease.
Thank you so much, and I really appreciate your thoughtfulness and concern about my experience. Hope you have a very merry Christmas and happy, healthy new year.
Deb Shaeffer
Mountville