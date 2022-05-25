Letters to the editor

While I don’t wish the evils of politics on just anyone, I hope that Hempfield High School 11th grader and Gay Sexuality Alliance vice president Miguel Angel Rosado considers running for school board some day to represent a demographic that is sadly lacking fair and compassionate representation in today’s divisive society.

Rosado presented a firsthand account of a controversial event in the school district. They did their research. They presented well-rounded, balanced facts with legitimate comparisons in a coherent, neutral, nonabrasive manner, which not only is rare among political leaders — it’s outright lacking from the majority of residents attending school board meetings today.

Rosado should be very proud of the way they defended the group they represent.

Dean Lee Evans

Lancaster

