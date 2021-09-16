Wow! Wow! Wow! If you have not ventured to the Square Halo Gallery located in The Trust Performing Arts Center in downtown Lancaster, you are missing real creative beauty of prose and aesthetic.

The current exhibit is a series of illustrations featuring heartfelt tanka poetry by Leslie Bustard and exquisite calligraphy and graphics by Hannah Weston. The combination is one of the most alluring and impactful art exhibits I have experienced.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be amazed and moved by local talent and genius. The exhibit remains in place until Oct. 3 for First Friday and Lancaster ArtWalk. Do yourself some good and refresh your humanity. Don’t miss it!

Greg Wilhelm

Lancaster Township