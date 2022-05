This is in regard to the May 17 letter to the editor “Do not take away freedom of choice.” This is not a letter admonishing the writer, although, unfortunately, she’ll probably get a few.

Her letter was avery well-written, beautiful letter regarding abortion. It’s a keeper that I wish could have been published on the front page and sent to the U.S. Supreme Court and every politician who makes this issue part of their political platforms.

Mary Sinclair

East Lampeter Township