I was humored by the LNP Editorial Board’s lack of understanding concerning the efforts of Church World Service (“On the refugee quota,” Sept. 25). The organization’s name sounds warm and fuzzy, but it has a hidden agenda that LNP refuses to acknowledge. Let’s be honest, LNP: Church World Service is an established global religious organization that believes that the needs of people in the Third World have priority over the needs of people in more advanced nations when it comes to the question of whether migrants should cross borders. Underlying this is the assessment that most would-be immigrants come from conditions that are worse than those for the Americans who may be hurt by their entry.
Most Americans believe the ethics of managed immigration are based primarily on the belief that a country’s ethical priority is to its own citizens. To the extent it has ethical obligations to other people, a country should help those people where they reside, not by bringing them into the country and posing harm to its own citizens.
Church World Service would cease to exist if it were not for the tax dollars funding its operation. It’s all about the Benjamins!
America First. Americans First.
Timothy Trimble
Manheim Township