I attended a concert at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 27. Due to a stroke in 2017, walking long distances is very difficult for me at times. Therefore my vehicle has a license plate indicating that I have a physical disability.

We were directed by members of the event staff to the parking area for those with disabilities. I was shocked at the location. We were parked in a lot opposite the stadium entrance. We also had to walk across three lanes of traffic with no assistance.

When we got closer to the stadium, we saw a parking lot that was for general parking and had many empty spaces. We also noticed that the handful of parking spaces marked for those with disabilities were occupied by some vehicles that had no licenses plates or placards indicating a disability.

By the time we made it to our seats, I was physically and emotionally stressed and on the verge of tears. This took the enjoyment out of the evening for me.

When the concert was over, we slowly made our way back to our vehicle. At this point, crossing those three lanes of traffic was almost impossible and very dangerous!

Hersheypark Stadium needs to have better parking accommodations for guests with disabilities. I am very disappointed.

Tracy Reed

Manheim Township