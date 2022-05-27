Kids and young adults: Do you realize how powerful you could be? You are the key to our country’s future.

You can be champions! Heroes!

No doubt you are aware of the many unsettling issues affecting our lives, such as gas prices, immigration and subjects taught in school. We expect those who design policies, laws and social mores to do so with clear heads and careful thought.

As issues become more radical, it is evident that the coming generations — you — must be ready to lead and follow with conscientious deliberation.

The drug situation has become more tragic with the spread of deadly fentanyl. It is time for young people to take this subject in hand and popularize abstinence from all drugs. Talk to each other! Campaign! It takes no talent to promote saying “No!” to drugs — just determination.

Imagine the effect of a drug-free generation that would work, play and learn with absolutely clear minds! We could have faith in our leaders, teachers and government. You! Be a hero! Get a campaign going!

As a kid during World War II, I collected tin cans and cooking fat without understanding the reasons. But I was assured that I and my classmates were helping to win the war, so we did it, feeling quite important.

You can help to fight the drug war. Organize! Win the war with all of the passion and creativity you can muster.

Don’t wait around for someone else to do it. Just do it!

Peggy Atkins

East Hempfield Township