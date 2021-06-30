At Lancaster General Hospital, there are signs stating, “Heroes Work Here!”

Except when they’re fired. Sure, it was OK for LGH employees to work there for a year and a half during a pandemic, risking exposure to a deadly contagion. But now? Seemingly not so much.

Some LGH employees could lose their jobs after Sept. 1, unless they receive a COVID-19 vaccination (“Staff without vax may lose job,” June 18 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Now that the pandemic appears to be winding down, these heroes may be punished for not complying with the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Their days of heroism might be brought to an abrupt end. They may lose their jobs and benefits.

In my view, it seems possible that some higher-paid employees may have their jobs terminated, perhaps in favor of hiring new employees who will have to work their way up to the level of income of the outgoing employees.

Whatever the reason, I have to wonder if I will trust my health to a hospital that, as I see it, doesn’t comply with “do no harm.”

Virginia Anspach

Conestoga Township