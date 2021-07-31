The heroes of the week, in my opinion, are:

— The law enforcement officers who testified to the U.S. House about the treasonous events on Jan. 6.

— U.S. Rep Liz Cheney.

— U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

— U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

The losers of the week, in my opinion, are:

— The Ephrata idiot who faces federal charges for his alleged role in the treasonous events on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

— Deniers of the treasonous events on Jan. 6.

— Most of the Republican Party.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy