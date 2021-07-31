The heroes of the week, in my opinion, are:
— The law enforcement officers who testified to the U.S. House about the treasonous events on Jan. 6.
— U.S. Rep Liz Cheney.
— U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
— U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.
The losers of the week, in my opinion, are:
— The Ephrata idiot who faces federal charges for his alleged role in the treasonous events on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
— Deniers of the treasonous events on Jan. 6.
— Most of the Republican Party.
Bruce Riefenstahl
Mount Joy