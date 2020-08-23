As a health care worker, community representative and working mom, I believe it is important to recognize the ways that the proposed HEROES Act, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on May 15, and the HEALS Act, which remains mired in confusion in the Senate, reflect the differing priorities of each chamber of Congress.

The HEROES Act, which has been ignored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for months, responded to the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would extend the extra $600 in federal support for unemployed workers and provide desperately needed funds for local and state governments, which are facing ballooning deficits and the prospect of cutting critical community services such as police and first responders. It also provides funding for Medicaid, which currently is the primary source of health care access for newly unemployed workers.

In contrast, the HEALS Act cuts the supplemental unemployment benefit that American families need for food and housing. It does not increase Medicaid funding, further straining state and local budgets. It does not meet the needs of families and communities as we face this unprecedented health and economic crisis.

Now, President Donald Trump has issued confusing executive orders that, in my view, do even less to help working families in Pennsylvania and throughout the country.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey must respond to our continuing crisis by representing all Pennsylvanians. He needs to support the HEROES Act, which offers a number of targeted strategies that will help our economy, state governments and families survive.

Amanda Birdwell

Oxford