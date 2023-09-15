Letters to the editor logo

While some people continue to debate whether it’s Donald Trump or President Joe Biden who is more incompetent, the common middle ground on which most of us exist on a daily basis continues to be eroded due to the nihilistic rhetoric that seeks to divide us.

Meanwhile, conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation has laid out its plans for 2025: an attempt to move toward single-party rule and a chief executive with fewer limits on his or her power than ever — while continuing to eliminate checks and balances, as well tens of thousands of federal employees who make this country function.

It should be terrifying to blues and reds alike that a nonelected group this influential (and that is often featured in this newspaper) essentially wishes to take steps to turn the United States into a pre-dictatorship.

It is time for us all to reject Trumpism, as well as lifetime appointments, while enacting term limits and returning the act of being a politician to its roots of being a servant to the public.

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township

