While some people continue to debate whether it’s Donald Trump or President Joe Biden who is more incompetent, the common middle ground on which most of us exist on a daily basis continues to be eroded due to the nihilistic rhetoric that seeks to divide us.

Meanwhile, conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation has laid out its plans for 2025: an attempt to move toward single-party rule and a chief executive with fewer limits on his or her power than ever — while continuing to eliminate checks and balances, as well tens of thousands of federal employees who make this country function.

It should be terrifying to blues and reds alike that a nonelected group this influential (and that is often featured in this newspaper) essentially wishes to take steps to turn the United States into a pre-dictatorship.

It is time for us all to reject Trumpism, as well as lifetime appointments, while enacting term limits and returning the act of being a politician to its roots of being a servant to the public.

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township