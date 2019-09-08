What an enlightenment to read the heartwarming thank-you notes on the LNP Op-Ed/Letters page on Labor Day. It was pleasing to see those people were pleased with the society they live in.
I question the writers who prefer to spew hate: Which letters do you think enhance the quality of life one wants to enjoy? As I continue to read the letters of hate, the impression I get is that their writers are not satisfied with today’s quality of life. If they profess to be Christians and speak from a Christian heart, they must have a leaking valve, because such hate doesn’t come from a Christian heart. You can get it replaced or repaired if you read God’s word.
C.L. Frackman
Strasburg