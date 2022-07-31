As the grandmother of a Hempfield High School graduate, I write respectfully to urge Hempfield School District to reconsider banning transgender girls from participating in sports that align with their gender identity.

Science is clear that sexuality resides on a spectrum from female to male. For some, bodily structures are asynchronous with perceptions of self and, for others, a confusion of bodily traits complicates the issue. Fortunately, medical science can now correct these disjunctions just as heart problems can be corrected with surgery and medication.

All men and all women are not created equal. Some men are not as strong as some women; some women are taller than some men. Levels of testosterone in women and men overlap.

Denying young trans women the psychological and social benefits of participation in women’ activities leads to further suffering and, in some cases, suicide. They need the camaraderie and confidence sports participation provides. We as a society need to support and respect all young women on their journey to wholeness.

Of the Holocaust, Martin Niemoller wrote:

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.

Please join me in speaking out for our transgender youth and defending them from dangerous and misguided decisions.

Joan Bechtel

Newville