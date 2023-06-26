Book banning triumphs at Hempfield School District (“Board adopts book policies,” June 14 LNP | LancasterOnline). Praise Christ?

Essentially, books chosen by teachers and books in the libraries will need to be approved by elected board members and the superintendent or the superintendent’s designees, who may not be educators.

Book banning is neither freedom nor liberty; it is oppression. My interest is the well-being of young LGBTQ+ students. I know you are tired. Never give up. Never surrender. There are places that truly have religious and social freedom.

Looking at present Hempfield School District from an outsider’s perspective, I cannot believe all the public mentions of Christ, as though everyone accepts that Christianity is the only true religion.

Many of the books that may be banned are written by LGBTQ+ authors who do not want young people to suffer as they did. I have advocated on this issue for decades for this reason. I felt no hope as a teenager and tried to commit suicide. Your future is not hopeless. It does get better. You do not need acceptance. You do need the ability to live free and safely.

I miss many things about Lancaster County, but I can’t go back. I urge you to find banned books on your own. Also, if you feel suicidal, seek anonymous resources like The Trevor Project or a suicide hotline (see below).

James P. Hahn

Hempfield High School Class of 1985

Quincy, Massachusetts

Editor’s note: This letter mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255, or simply call 988.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.