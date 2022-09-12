A recent Scientific American headline states, “This Hot Summer Is One of the Coolest of the Rest of Our Lives.” The magazine bills itself as “the essential guide to the most awe-inspiring advances in science and technology, explaining how they change our understanding of the world and shape our lives,” so we should pay attention when it warns that the “heat waves broke temperature records around the world this past summer, but it will still be one of the coolest summers of the next few decades.”

Extreme heat is now melting airport runways and buckling asphalt roads all over the world. We can’t turn down the global thermostat that our carbon emissions have turned up. When carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels go up into our atmosphere, many of those molecules don’t dissipate for centuries. That’s why it will just keep getting hotter, even if we could magically stop emitting all greenhouse gases today.

The best we can do now is to stop burning fossil fuels as soon as possible. The Inflation Reduction Act is designed to finally allow us to start doing just that. By financing a 21st-century clean energy grid (paid for by making billionaire tax cheats finally pay taxes) and giving ordinary Americans $7,500 in tax credits for buying new American-made electric vehicles ($4,000 tax credit for a used vehicle), it will supercharge our transition to a clean energy economy.

The Inflation Reduction Act will also lower Americans’ energy costs. Clean energy and electric vehicles become cheaper than their fossil fuel equivalents every year. This legislation can help prevent runaway global warming, if not lethal heat waves for decades.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township