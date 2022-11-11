It was heartwarming to read of the incredible success of Ryan Gehman, the Lancaster Mennonite coach who was diagnosed with autism as a child (“ ‘Given me freedom,’ ” Nov. 7 LNP | LancasterOnline).

To read about a man who has succeeded with so many challenges is gratifying. What concerns me is the expression used in the article, in which Gehman says he feels like he is “in recovery” from autism.

Autism is a neurological condition that is lifelong. The challenges described in the article — language issues, social/communication deficits, sensory and motor-planning concerns — continue to be challenges throughout a person’s lifespan.

The success this young man has achieved is remarkable. This achievement speaks also to services his family sought and, more importantly, to a community that included and accommodated for the challenges he faced.

Gehman’s ability to be a productive member of society stems from his own hard work, as well as from the assistance he was afforded by others.

Adult on the autism spectrum in this country are woefully unemployed and underemployed as a whole — not because they lack ability, but because, as a society, we have not been as accommodating as the environment that Gehman was fortunate to have encountered.

The effects of autism — in particular, social/language deficits — can make it very difficult for individuals to navigate the job-searching process, let alone the actual job environment.

Gehman has been received with kindness, assistance and accommodation. It is through these channels that individuals with autism have a chance of better success in their lives.

Claire Malfaro

Licensed professional counselor

East Cocalico Township