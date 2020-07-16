The White House has made it clear it wants to drastically cut funding to the international affairs budget and programs that improve living conditions for the world’s poor. What are we to do as citizens? The best thing one can do is email our congressional leaders and advocate for those who do not have a voice.

The international affairs budget supports critical development and diplomacy programs around the globe. Programs it funds create U.S. jobs by opening new markets to American businesses. These programs also protect our national security by fighting terrorism and preventing conflicts — which is vital no matter what political party one supports.

In Yemen, people are suffering from the pandemic, a civil war and famine at the same time. It would take only $4 billion to completely resolve the issue. That sounds like an incredible sum of money, but it would potentially save millions of lives, and the money can be found in the international affairs budget, as well as in the pockets of numerous billionaires who refuse to allocate resources to those who genuinely need them in other parts of the world.

As a leading nation, it is vital to aid others, which not only benefits our nation but saves those that we plan to help. The international affairs budget is vital to national security, diplomatic relations and the creation of jobs (which is needed amid the current pandemic). What image are we putting forth to other countries if we refuse to contribute?

Bailey Fleming

Warwick Township