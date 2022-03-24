It is gratifying to see how most of the world has united against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Many countries are providing military equipment. The citizens of Ukraine also need humanitarian aid, but please be wary of online sites that could be scams.

A safe site for donations (suggested by the local Ukrainian church in the Feb. 25 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Local Ukrainians watch events with fear, anger”) is sponsored by the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia. Donations through credit and debit cards or PayPal can be made online at ukrarcheparchy.us/donate under War Victims and Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine.

Another option: Write a check to the “Ukrainian Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia” and send it to the office at 810 N. Franklin St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. Write “Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine” on the check.

Also, thanks to all the U.S. citizens and the many citizens in other nations (including Russia!) for their demonstrations in support of the wonderful Ukrainian people.

Anna Pupchock Stauffer

Pequea